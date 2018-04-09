Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $16,976,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 219,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 200,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,937,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,218,000 after buying an additional 393,293 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15,367.92, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wells-fargo-company-mn-reduces-position-in-pembina-pipeline-corp-pba-updated-updated.html.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.