Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,110,854 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Colony NorthStar worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNS. Tahithromos L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Colony NorthStar in the third quarter worth $8,524,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 23.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Colony NorthStar by 79.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE CLNS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. 5,688,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,024. Colony NorthStar Inc has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Colony NorthStar Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

