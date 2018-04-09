MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 634,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.79% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 465,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

There is no company description available for MFS Multi-Market Income Fund.

