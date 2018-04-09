AT&T (T) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $39.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $36.83 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AT&T stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $314,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

