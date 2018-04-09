WePower Price Reaches $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, WePower has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One WePower token can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,580,425 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

