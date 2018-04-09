WesBanco (WSBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 77,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,861.36, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $65,268.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 632,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wesbanco-wsbc-upgraded-to-hold-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.