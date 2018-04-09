TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $34.46 Million Holdings in WESCO International (WCC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of WESCO International worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 1,128,805 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in WESCO International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in WESCO International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $50,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. UBS began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of WCC opened at $62.05 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,919.82, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

