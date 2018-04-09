Western Asset Mortgage Capit (WMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 374,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,538. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 140.92, a current ratio of 140.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $411.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a net margin of 54.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,100,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s payout ratio is 107.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capit

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

