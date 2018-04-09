Western Forest Products (WEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,982. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$283.10 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

