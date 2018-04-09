Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2016690418006 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WAB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.80. 144,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,884. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $7,702.62, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

