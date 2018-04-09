ValuEngine Downgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.30.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,558. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.99, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $47,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence E. Teel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $264,560.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,613,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

