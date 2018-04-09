Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.30.

WLKP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,558. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $705.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.90 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $264,560 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 20.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 334,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

