Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.89, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.30 million.

Shares of Westmoreland Coal stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 962,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Westmoreland Coal has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 996.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 250,985 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westmoreland Coal during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 992,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 158,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/westmoreland-coal-wlb-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-40-eps-updated.html.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westmoreland Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmoreland Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.