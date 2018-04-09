Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

WPRT opened at $2.27 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $298.01, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/westport-fuel-systems-wprt-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated-updated.html.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.