Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted net loss from continuing operations was 12 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The company logged consolidated revenues of $64.2 million in the reported quarter, up 7% year over year, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This upside was driven by the initial shipments of the Westport HPDI 2.0 product and a rise in the value of Euro compared with the U.S. dollar. In 2017, the company divested the industrial business assets, which has positioned it to focus on the transportation sector. However, continued losses and rise in SG&A expenses primarily due to Fuel Systems acquisition are few concerns for Westport Fuel Systems. In the last six months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.01, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

