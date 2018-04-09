Westshore Terminals (WTE) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals (TSE:WTE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.85. The company had a trading volume of 173,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,233. Westshore Terminals has a 52 week low of C$19.07 and a 52 week high of C$27.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

In other news, insider James A. Pattison purchased 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,560,859.00. Also, insider James A. Pattison purchased 172,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,174,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 702,100 shares of company stock worth $16,593,954.

About Westshore Terminals

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

