ValuEngine Upgrades WEX (WEX) to “Buy”

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WEX from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

WEX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 361,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,822. WEX has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,595.51, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $7,104,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $8,484,000.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

