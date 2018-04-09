WEX’s (NYSE:WEX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has a $166.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WEX from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.86.

WEX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 361,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,822. WEX has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,595.51, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WEX by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 21.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

