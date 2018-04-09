WhaleCoin (WHL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,950.00

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. WhaleCoin has a total market capitalization of $330,950.00 and $60,191.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.70 or 0.05898010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00201271 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WhaleCoin (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 8,320,372 coins. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhaleCoin is whalecoin.org.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WhaleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhaleCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.