Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $213.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $233.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $213.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.83 million to $904.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $866.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $798.24 million to $951.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Saturday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 118.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 307,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 243,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 310,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 121,004 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE WPM) traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,799. The company has a market cap of $8,675.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

