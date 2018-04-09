Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $3,064.24, a PE ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,592 shares during the last quarter. DW Partners LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $10,390,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,776,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 119.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,262,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 686,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $14,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-15-per-share.html.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.