Whole Foods Market (WFM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

WFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 760,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,410. Whole Foods Market has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

WFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 760,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,410. Whole Foods Market has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

