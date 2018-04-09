Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $20,592.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01715610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007857 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016423 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020343 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

