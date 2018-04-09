William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of FNB worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in FNB in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FNB in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on FNB in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FNB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,260.80, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. FNB Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that FNB Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. FNB’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other FNB news, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Bena bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,477.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock worth $86,633. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/william-blair-investment-management-llc-has-27-34-million-holdings-in-fnb-co-fnb-updated-updated.html.

FNB Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.