Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dana worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dana by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. UBS upgraded Dana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Dana from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

DAN stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,791.76, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Dana announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 33,244 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $1,104,365.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,169.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $418,106.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,207 shares of company stock worth $2,870,602. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

