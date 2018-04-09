William Lyon Homes (WLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will report $325.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $258.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLH. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.29, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

In related news, COO Brian W. Doyle sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $436,999.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 34,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,589.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495,417 shares in the company, valued at $102,171,038.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,196 shares of company stock worth $4,195,869 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

