Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Receives $35.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other Williams Companies news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Williams Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 88,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 448,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE WMB) traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,171. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22,081.37, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/williams-companies-inc-wmb-receives-35-30-average-price-target-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.