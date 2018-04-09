Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 1,665,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4,234.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $466,696.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 355,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

