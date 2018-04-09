Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Windstream (WIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Windstream is seeking diversification from legacy telecom services to more business, enterprise, and wholesale opportunities. Buyout of EarthLink and Broadview have boosted the company’s SD-WAN and cloud suite. Windstream is also realigning its wireless network toward a software-centric model to meet increasing business demands and customer needs. The company aims to focus on four aspects – providing cloud connectivity, elevating customer experience, enabling employee collaboration and enhancing security and compliance. However, Windstream remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. In fact, the stock price declined 70% as against the industry's loss of 11.2% in a year's time.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Windstream in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Windstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Windstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.35 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.96.

WIN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.92, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.17. Windstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Windstream will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz purchased 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,975.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Windstream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,762,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Windstream by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,322,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 639,627 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Windstream by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Windstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Windstream by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

