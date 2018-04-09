Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) versus DBV Technologies (DBVT) Financial Contrast

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 6.08 -$39.49 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $13.46 million 103.95 -$166.93 million ($2.59) -9.47

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBV Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 99.17%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for Crohn's disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

