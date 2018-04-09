Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.49, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 25.87%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $71,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Flynn Dekker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $456,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $827,718. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 138,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 464,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 135,015 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

