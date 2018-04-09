Wirecard (WDI) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.11 ($127.30).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €98.26 ($121.31) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a 1-year high of €111.00 ($137.04).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

