1,919 Shares in Fastenal (FAST) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $64,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $56,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 58.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,889,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 1,066,773 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,876,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after buying an additional 772,198 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $26,993,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NASDAQ FAST remained flat at $$53.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,110. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $15,432.29, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

