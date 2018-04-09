Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

JDD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 109,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,912. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

