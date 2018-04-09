Woodward (WWD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Woodward earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7006449842527 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $71.08 on Monday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4,355.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $470.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

