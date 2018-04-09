Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,096 ($15.38) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.28) to GBX 925 ($12.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.63 ($14.21).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($14.28) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 748 ($10.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.61).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/workspace-group-wkp-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

About Workspace Group

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.