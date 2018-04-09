Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce sales of $863.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $889.22 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $703.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $863.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $332,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 990,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,578.88, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $53.27.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

