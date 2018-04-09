Worthington Industries (WOR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOR. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

WOR opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,512.38, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,402,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres bought 3,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

