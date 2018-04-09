WPP (WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,815 ($25.48) to GBX 1,750 ($24.56) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 1,758 ($24.68) price target on WPP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,450 ($20.35) to GBX 1,375 ($19.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,440 ($20.21) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Beaufort Securities cut WPP to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($18.25) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($27.23) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,621.05 ($22.75).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($16.32) on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,121.44 ($15.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,774 ($24.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

