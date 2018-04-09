Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Share Price

Media stories about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the casino operator an impact score of 44.2149678641515 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WYNN opened at $179.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,412.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

