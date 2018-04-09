Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires New Position in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,423,000 after purchasing an additional 353,767 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,454,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 2U by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 573,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,335.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31 and a beta of -0.09. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $3,990,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,085. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-new-position-in-2u-inc-twou.html.

2U Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.