Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18,063.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.48.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $1,152,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,477 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,825.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $129.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

