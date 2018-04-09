JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,532,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55,862.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,923.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. JD.com has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.92 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

