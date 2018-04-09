Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.24 Million Stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 559,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12,499.97, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

