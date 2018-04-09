Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $109.34 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,323.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-raises-position-in-cboe-global-markets-cboe-updated.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.