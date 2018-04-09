Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,007,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,645 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vipshop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,772,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after acquiring an additional 520,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,860,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 3,636.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,304,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 4,608,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $10,957.37, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp set a $17.00 price target on Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded Vipshop from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-sells-18362-shares-of-vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-updated.html.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.