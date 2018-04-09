XCel Brands (XELB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News articles about XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XCel Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 47.0911701791038 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on XCel Brands in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

XELB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “XCel Brands (XELB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/xcel-brands-xelb-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-13.html.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and brand management company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi brands, the Judith Ripka brands, the H Halston brands, the C Wonder brand, and the Highline Collective brand, as well as manages and designs the Liz Claiborne New York brand.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.