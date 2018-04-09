Xenon (XNN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $235.00

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Xenon token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta. Xenon has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $235.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xenon has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Xenon Token Profile

Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Xenon’s official website is xenon.network. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenon is a project that aims to create an alternative blockchain from the EOS project open-source codebase. In order to reduce the regulatory risks associated with the standard crowdfunding method (Initial Coin Offering) and ensure a widespread distribution of the tokens, Xenon will distribute their tokens through an airdrop. The Proposed Airdrop:- Total tokens 1,000,000,000 XNN – 70% airdropped:- 300,000,000 XNN proportionally airdropped to all ether addresses with >0.1 ether – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped based on bitcoin proof-of-holding – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped via proof-of-individuality mechanisms- Much of the remaining XNN will be used in social media/bounty/referral campaigns and developer incentives Xenon token (XNN) actually is an ERC-20 token, later the Xenon team plans to convert it to Xenon coins in the newly-launched blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xenon

Xenon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Xenon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xenon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xenon using one of the exchanges listed above.

