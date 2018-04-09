XL Group Ltd. (XL) Short Interest Update

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,111,589 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 8,529,629 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,667,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XL Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised XL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. XL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, insider Susan Lee Cross sold 70,000 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,814,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $2,684,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,290 shares of company stock worth $7,078,776. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in XL Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. XL Group has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $14,171.48, a PE ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that XL Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.78%.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

