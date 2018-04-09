XPlay (XPA) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

XPlay (CURRENCY:XPA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, XPlay has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XPlay has a market cap of $149.22 million and $1.23 million worth of XPlay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XPlay token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00760162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00174962 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

XPlay Profile

XPlay was first traded on August 11th, 2017. XPlay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. XPlay’s official Twitter account is @Xplayico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XPlay is xplay.fund.

Buying and Selling XPlay

XPlay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit. It is not possible to purchase XPlay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPlay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XPlay using one of the exchanges listed above.

